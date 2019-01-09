South Africa: Disabled Man Shot Dead in Cape Town

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a disabled man in Ravensmead, Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Wednesday.

The Anti-Gang Unit heard shots while in the Uitsig neighbourhood on Tuesday and ran towards the sound, said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

They spotted a man in his twenties running down Cassia Street, before dropping a 9mm pistol.

"Further investigation revealed that he had shot and killed a 23-year-old man minutes before," said Traut.

The suspected gang member was arrested on charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Residents told the Daily Voice that the victim, who was sitting behind a security gate when he was shot, had been expected to testify in a court case.

Police did not confirm whether this was true.

