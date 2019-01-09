South Africa: Enough Space in Universities and Tvets to Take in All Matriculants, Says Naledi Pandor

analysis

In its second year, the free education programme promised to students, and to be phased in over five years, has quelled the #FeesMustFall movement and since taken strides to ensure easy access to higher education and training. However, the EFF Student Command continues its call for free registration and walk-ins, with threats of anarchy.

As the 2019 cohort of Grade 1s start school, a little over 400,000 students who have recently matriculated are trying to find their feet in the world of life after school.

For 172,043 of them, those who passed matric with a bachelor pass, that could mean furthering their studies through universities while 141,700 students who passed with a diploma pass could be knocking on the doors of TVET colleges.

But wherever they may find themselves, the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Naledi Pandor says they will find a space.

Responding to the EFF Student Command's (EFFSC) "unwarranted" calls encouraging university walk-ins and a call for scrapping of registration fees, Pandor said in a statement that 210,801 spaces are available to new students within the...