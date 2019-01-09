9 January 2019

Kenya: Suspects Arrested With Ivory, Dog Meat to Be Held for 5 Days Pending Probe

Photo: Capital FM
They were arrested after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from their house where a deep freezer containing decomposing dog and game meat was found.
By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — Police have been allowed to hold three Chinese nationals and one Kenyan for five days to conclude investigations after they were found in possession of game meat and ivory.

This is after the prosecution sought more time to prove that the four were engaged in poaching.

They were arrested on Tuesday after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from their house where a deep freezer containing decomposing dog and game meat was found.

Also recovered was two ivory tusk, two sculpture ivories, one lion sculpture, ivory bungles and necklaces, one leopard skin a rhino horn all valued at Sh6.3 million.

The raid was carried out by a multi-agency team drawn from detectives, officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Bureau of Standards and the Kenya Revenue of Authority.

