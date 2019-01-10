Nigeria: Adjourn Case Against Me Indefinitely, Dasuki Tells Court

A former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, has asked an FCT High Court in Maitama to adjourn indefinitely a case of misappropriation of public funds against him.

His lawyer, Ahmed Raji (SAN), filed this application on January 8 and it was mentioned in court yesterday.

In an affidavit, it was stated among others that Dasuki has since been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), despite several orders of court granting him bail.

Dasuki was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) along with a former Minister of State for Finance, Bashir Yuguda; former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa and Bafarawa's son, Sagir over alleged misappropriation of N4.6bn public funds.

While Dasuki was absent when the case was called for continuation of trial yesterady, other defendants, Yuguda and the Bafarawa were present.

Prosecution counsel, Leke Atolagbe told the court that while the prosecution's witnesses were available, he got the information that Dasuki insisted that he would not come to court.

Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf however said no matter how irrelevant or stupid a motion looks, it has to be decided before the case can go on.

Subsequently, upon agreement of all parties, the case was adjourned to February 19 for hearing of the motion.