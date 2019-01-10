Nigeria/Egypt: Eagles Not Taking Egypt Friendly Lightly, Says Rohr

Nigeria's Franco-German Coach, Gernot Rohr, has revealed that his wards will not be taking their international friendly against Egypt lightly.

The Super Eagles and the Pharaohs will meet in a friendly game at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on March 26.

The fixture is expected to be played four days after the two teams are scheduled to wrap up their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign: Nigeria will be at home to the Seychelles in Group E, while Egypt is away to Niger in Group J.

The qualifying matches are both dead rubbers, as the West and North Africa heavyweights have already secured their berths at this year's AFCON.

In addition, Egypt was on Tuesday confirmed as the hosts for the tournament (following the Confederation of African Football's decision to strip Cameroon of the rights in November last year). The country defeated South Africa in the Executive Committee voting process 16-1 on Tuesday morning.

Both Nigeria and Egypt can be considered genuine contenders for the 2019 AFCON title and the meeting on March 26 will be a key part of both camps' preparations - something Rohr has already alluded to.

"I and my assistants are not taking the friendly match against Egypt lightly," Rohr told Nigeria's Football Live.

"In fact we are planning to win the friendly match in preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations this year."