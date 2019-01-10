9 January 2019

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Two Members of Gang That Targeted Chinese Shops Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — The Mozambican police have announced that on Monday they arrested two members of a gang of five criminals who have been terrorising shops owned by Chinese people in Maputo city.

According to a spokesperson for the Maputo city police, Leonel Muchina, in an attack last Thursday against a Chinese-owned travel agency, the gang stole 30,000 US dollars and more than 100,000 meticais (about 1,650 dollars).

"These are two individuals who have repeatedly broken into homes and shops, preferably belonging to Chinese citizens, from which they stole a variety of property", said Muchina.

One of those arrested, he added, is a repeat offender who has already served jail time for stealing refrigerators in Inhambane province.

The two men have confessed and claim to be repentant. One of them, 35 year old Herminio Bernardo, said "it was the devil who made me go back to theft. I'm sorry".

Muchina said that the Maputo police have also arrested a 43 year old man who has been breaking into shops to commit burglary, wearing a mask.

Mozambique

Court Rules Chang's Arrest Legal, Delays Decision On Extradition

The Kempton Park Magistrates Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday again postponed the decision on whether to grant the… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.