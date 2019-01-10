Mozambique: Two Members of Gang That Targeted Chinese Shops Arrested

Maputo — The Mozambican police have announced that on Monday they arrested two members of a gang of five criminals who have been terrorising shops owned by Chinese people in Maputo city.

According to a spokesperson for the Maputo city police, Leonel Muchina, in an attack last Thursday against a Chinese-owned travel agency, the gang stole 30,000 US dollars and more than 100,000 meticais (about 1,650 dollars).

"These are two individuals who have repeatedly broken into homes and shops, preferably belonging to Chinese citizens, from which they stole a variety of property", said Muchina.

One of those arrested, he added, is a repeat offender who has already served jail time for stealing refrigerators in Inhambane province.

The two men have confessed and claim to be repentant. One of them, 35 year old Herminio Bernardo, said "it was the devil who made me go back to theft. I'm sorry".

Muchina said that the Maputo police have also arrested a 43 year old man who has been breaking into shops to commit burglary, wearing a mask.