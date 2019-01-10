Nigeria: No Money for Campaigns, Solicit Votes Via SMS, President Tells Ministers

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday told his ministers that he will not release money from the treasury for his re-election, restating his commitment to eliminate corruption in campaign financing in the country.

Speaking at the end of Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, he directed cabinet ministers to take advantage of technology to reach out to voters on the need to return the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in next month's general elections.

His words: "As political parties spread their ideologies and views to every nook and corner of the country, the issue of cash payments to voters and its corrupting influence in electioneering has once again become a topical issue.

"Try and use text and multi-media messages to seek votes for the party and the government. There is no money from the treasury to be used for campaigns. I will not authorise that."

President Buhari declared that the APC-led administration has a clear development agenda best suitable to take Nigeria forward and sustain its growth and economic development.

"This message needs to be taken to all Nigerians, but we cannot use money from the treasury to share to prospective voters. Nigerians want change and we alone can deliver that change. Our people can no longer be swayed by money politics," he added.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the President also used the occasion, which was a valedictory session for the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, to wish the minister success in the elections.

She had earlier indicated her desire to leave the cabinet, in line with existing regulations, to run for a legislative seat in Yobe State.