Nigeria: Three Feared Killed, Scores Injured As Kano Governor's Loyalists, Opposition Clash

Kano — No fewer than three persons were said to have been killed and several injured during a clash between political loyalists of Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and supporters of one of the opposition parties in Dawakin Tofa, the governor's local council.

The Guardian gathered that the incident occurred at the weekend while the governor was attending a ceremony of one of his relatives in his village, leaving residents and visitors at the sleeping community to scamper for safety.

Trouble started when some political thugs, said to have allegedly been sponsored by main opposition party in Kano, booed the governor with discrediting words, a situation that forced the governor's supporters to launch an attack on the opposition.

The pandemonium, which led to exchange of dangerous weapons, left several persons from both sides with machete wounds, The Guardian learnt.

Meanwhile, Police spokesman in Kano, Superintendent of Police (SP) Magaji Musa Majiya, who confirmed the development, insisted that only one person died and three sustained injuries.

Majiya said police had commenced investigation into the unfortunate incident while assuring that culprits would be brought to book.

However, Kano State government has said the crisis that ensued during the governor's visit to Dawakin Tofa was a case of an unresolved issue between local hunters in Ganduje town.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, yesterday, said the governor had directed security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring to book perpetrators of the unfortunate incident.

The statement, however, dismissed the rumour that the incident was political-motivated, and that the development was not in any way connected with the governor's visit to his home-town to attend a wedding ceremony.

"While it is true that Governor Ganduje was in the town to attend a wedding Fatiha, the clash between the rival hunters erupted after the governor left the town.

"We will like to assure that the state government would not fold its arms and allow disgruntled elements to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state. The government will not be distracted but continue to work towards protecting lives and property of the people in the state," the statement said.

The government, therefore, admonished citizens to develop the spirit of tolerance, patience and obedience to constituted authorities at all times.