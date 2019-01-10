Angola: 13-Year Old Girls Abducted and Raped

Lubango — A 21-year-old man was detained Wednesday in Lubango municipality, southern Huíla province, and accused of private jail and rape of two 13-year old girls.

According to the National Police spokesperson, chief inspector Luís Filipe Zilungo, the minors were held by the accused for five days, on the first of the month in the neighborhood of Nambambi, where the victims and the aggressor reside.

The arrest of the alleged offender occurred thanks to the denunciation of the relatives.

"The minors were found on January 5 inside the house of the accused, who during the period in question rapped them, according to the allegations made by the offended", he said.