Angola and Vietnam Increase Agricultural Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and Vietnam will increase cooperation in agriculture and technology, as part of the ongoing economic diversification process in the country.

The information was provided on Wednesday in Luanda by the Vietnamese ambassador to Angola, at the end of a meeting with the speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

Nguyen Manh Cuong, at the end of a three-year diplomatic mission in the country, stressed that Angola needs to develop agriculture, taking into account the moment it lives in the ambit of diversifying its economy.

"The potential of Angola is immense and the positive changes that are taking place in Angola can create a great opportunity for bilateral cooperation," said the diplomat.

He recalled that there is a large Vietnamese community in Angola and many of these citizens consider Angola as their second country.

Traditionally, relations between the two countries are subscribed in the field of agriculture, health and education and trade. There are 20 private Vietnamese companies working in Angola.