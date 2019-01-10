9 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Newborn Found in Rubbish Bin in Lubango

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lubango — A newborn was found on Wednesday in the rubbish bin in a small container in the neighborhood of Minhota, near Lubango city, southern Huíla province.

Despite being found still alive, the newborn died a few minutes later.

According to witnesses at the scene, the male baby was found wrapped in a white bag.

The child still had the umbilical cord, indicating that it was a recent birth.

The National Police Command spokesperson, chief inspector Luís Filipe Zilungo, said the corporation had already launched an investigation in the neighborhood to determine the suspect.

Angola

New Juridical Regime for Foreigners to Boost Investment

The new bill on Juridical Regime for Foreigners in Angola is expected to boost tourism and investment in the country,… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.