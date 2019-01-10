Angola: Newborn Found in Rubbish Bin in Lubango

Lubango — A newborn was found on Wednesday in the rubbish bin in a small container in the neighborhood of Minhota, near Lubango city, southern Huíla province.

Despite being found still alive, the newborn died a few minutes later.

According to witnesses at the scene, the male baby was found wrapped in a white bag.

The child still had the umbilical cord, indicating that it was a recent birth.

The National Police Command spokesperson, chief inspector Luís Filipe Zilungo, said the corporation had already launched an investigation in the neighborhood to determine the suspect.