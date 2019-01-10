Angola: Operation Transparency Extended Nationwide

Luanda — Operation Transparency, which aims to combat diamond mining and illegal immigration, will enter its third phase and will cover the provinces of Huambo, Huila, Cuanza Sul, Cuanza Norte, Cunene, Benguela and Cabinda.

Due to the proximity to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is in the electoral period, the province of Cabinda will be temporarily out of the process.

This third phase, which began on September 25, 2018, will cover the Angolan maritime perimeter, Angop learned Wednesday in Luanda, from the spokesman for the operation, António José Bernardo.

The decision was taken after the meeting of the Support Committee to the National Security Council to Combat Illegal Immigration and Illicit Trafficking in Diamonds, which analyzed the report on the implementation of Operation Transparency under the guidance of the Minister of State and Head of the Security House of the President of the Republic, Pedro Sebastião.

After having overcome "technical problems", he informed that in the 11 provinces, where the operation takes place, the process will be intensified, aiming at its consolidation.

António Bernardo explained that the fate of the seized means, among which 121,867 diamond stones, to be evaluated, and 34 million carats of diamonds, will be decided by the courts.