Rwanda: Kigali Peace Marathon 2019 Set for June 16

The 15th edition of the annual Kigali International Peace Marathon will be on June 16, according to Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF).

The development was confirmed to Times Sport by Jean Pierre Ndacyayisenga, the RAF Technical Director.

Rwandan athletes dominated the half marathon races last year, with Salome Nyirarukundo and Noel Hitimana scooping gold medals in the women and men's half marathon categories, respectively.

Started in 2004 as an amateur race as a way to use sports in the healing and reconciliation process in the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the event has grown to become one of the most respected annual athletics events in the region and the continent.

Its 2018 edition was held on May 20.