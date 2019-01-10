Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu to Speak On Elections Boycott

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is to speak on a phone-in radio programme from Israel at about 6pm on Saturday.

The programme is to enable him address issues relating to the threat to boycott the general elections by IPOB, as well as the alleged betrayal of the Igbo cause by the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the five South-East governors.

A statement by the Media and Publicly Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, read: "This is to notify the general public that our leader and prophet of our time, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be addressing Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom on live interactive session via Radio Biafra from the State of Israel on Saturday 12th January 2019.

"The interactive session by our leader will address the issue of betrayal and treachery by some Igbo governors serving Muhammadu Buhari that have the temerity to instruct Nigerian soldiers and police to kill our people since the inception of this divine cause championed by IPOB. The prophet of our time ,Mazi Kanu will also address the issue of election boycott in Biafra-land during the interactive session on Saturday from the State of Israel."

Meanwhile, spiritual leader of Biafra Agitation Movement, Prophet Anthony Nwoko has attributed the many deaths of Biafra agitators to Nnamdi Kanu's disobidence to God by claiming mandate for leadership of the struggle for the re-actualisation of the defunct Biafra republic.

According to Nwoko who claims he was the duly annointed leader for the liberation of Biafrans in Nigeria, Kanu after picking him up in Lagos on his return from America, went and arrogated to himself the leadership of Biafra movement instead of allowing him (Nwoko) to take over leadership of the struggle.

In an interview with newsmen in Enugu, yesterday, Nwoko said "Biafra will come to stay but Nnamdi Kanu has questions to answer because he disobeyed God. If he has listened to God, people would not have died in Onitsha and other places as has been the case.

"He knew that the power that has come to deliver Biafra was not him but me; but went ahead to do what he has been doing. God is angry with him because my glory covers Biafra and the entire Africa."

Nwoko also condenmed religious leaders in Nigeria who he accused of lying to politicians through fake favourable prophesies in order to gain material wealth.