Malawi Rolls Out Cervical Cancer Vaccine

Malawi government is Thursday rolling out the first ever vaccine for cervical cancer.

Principal secretary for Ministry of Health Dan Namarika is to launch the vaccine in Mangochi describing it as a milestone in the battle against cervical cancer which is a killer disease to young girls and women.

Health rights activist Maziko Matemba said this was a welcome development, saying Malawi is one of the countries with high rate of cervical cancer.

"Vaccine is the best intervention. This vaccine will help young girls and women against cervical cancer," said Matemba.

Cervical cancer is spread through sexual intercourse.

However, in Mzimba south, health surveillance assistants have threatened to disrupt the vaccination exercise unless they are paid in full their sitting allowances during the training workshop.

Some of the health surveillance assistants said they were given K4, 000 instead of the agreed K8, 000.

But director of health and social services for Mzimba south Lumbani Munthali said 218 HSAs were paid by Global Fund and the rest will be paid by Unicef.