Tanzania: Six People in Dar Court for Over 300m/ - Fraud Charges

SIX people, including a lawyer, were arraigned before Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday facing 32 counts of conspiracy and obtaining over 300m/- from different people by false pretences.

The accused, through a private-owned company, VKP Investment for Youth Company Limited, are alleged to have deceived the victims that they would sell to them some plots, which they knew to be false.

They are businessman Yona Kitta (32), director David Manoti (32), legal officer Ernest Ngonyani (24), director of marketing Jeni Kwanda (26), marketing officer Medikai Kibala (32) and operations manager Juliana Kasambala (32).

Before Senior Resident Magistrate Augustina Mbando, all accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. They were remanded until tomorrow, when the court will deliver its ruling on whether to be bailed or not.

However, State Attorney Ester Martin invited the court, when setting bail conditions to consider section 148(5)(e) of the Criminal Procedures Act, which requires the accused to deposit in court half of the money involved in the case, if such money exceeds 10m/-.

The prosecution informed the court that the total money involved in the case was 320m/-. On the other hand, defence counsel, led by advocates Beninto Mandela and Alex Masaba, had no objection to the prosecution's invitation.

But they asked the court to consider the aspect by relying on the count with the highest value, which is 40m/- and not the total value of 320m/- involved in the case.

The defence counsel also requested the court to consider the cost sharing principle if the accused were more than one. Reading the charges, the prosecutor, assisted by State Attorney Neema Mbwana, told the court that on diverse dates between January 2016 and December 2018 at Ilala Mwalimu House Building in Ilala District, all accused conspired to obtain money by false pretences.

It is alleged that in the same period and place in Dar es Salaam, with intent to defraud or deceive, all accused obtained through the VKP Investment for Youth Company Limited from 31 different people a 339,095,000/-.

The alleged victims, according to the prosecution, are Anna Kavishe, Joel Orinda, Mholu Chelehan, Shukuru Olomi, Emmanuel Mlambity, Agnes Joseph, Christopher Mraha, Prown Mtei, Mustapha Ngonyani, Chausiku Kinyehe, Issa Iliy, Samson Nganyoma, Asha Mtangaza and Prisca Mrope.

Others are Dotto Pangimoto, Nice Mohamed, Elizabeth Makombe, Elirehema Mongore, Mgaza William, Baraka Milinga, Joyce Chacha, Diana Mussa, Lucy Mpayo, Benson Mboya, Comfort Peter, Ilennedy Kayumbo, Jackson Bangezi, Edwin Muimbula, Emmanuel Kessy, Aziz Mohamed and Anna Tarimo.