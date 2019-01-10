Tanzania: School Owner Arrested Over Murder Attempt

ARUSHA police are holding the owner of Usa River Academy Schools in Arumeru District over alleged attempt to kill his employees on Tuesday morning.

Robert Lukumay alias Naibala is said to have injured two teachers at Usa River Academy after spraying them with bullets from his personal gun.

The two teachers are believed to have confronted Lukumay over their unpaid dues before they were met by the hail of bullets.

They have been identified as Pretus Richard and Annet Mollel who have since been admitted at an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Regional Police Spokesperson Rashid Nchimbi confirmed the arrest and interrogation of Lukumay following the Tuesday morning incident.

"The accused is in our custody for interrogation after he reportedly injured his employees using his gun," explained Mr Nchimbi.

According to Mr Nchimbi, the regional police force will also use the interrogation to ascertain whether the accused was a licensed gun owner.

In a telephone interview with the 'Daily News' yesterday morning, Arumeru District Commissioner Jerry Muro who also visited the crime scene said the district's security committee recovered spent cartridges from a shot gun, littering the school's gate at Usa River area.

"Our discovery prompted us to raid Lukumay's house to confirm our fears," explained the DC who also heads the District's Security and Defence Committee.

According to Mr Muro, the Police Force in the district discovered a number of weapons, including an AK-47 Rifle and the shot gun hid inside the accused's house upon the raid.

"We suspect that one of the guns could have been used in the teacher's attack; however the matter is now with the regional police," said the DC.

He further condemned the attack on the teachers, blaming the school owner for showing no concern on his staff's grievances.

Mr Lukumay is said to have owing the teachers, salaries extending to a period of six months and attempts of lodging their complaints to the school's administration have been futile.