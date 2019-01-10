Tanzania: Unruly Mob Torches 16 Houses in Kyerwa

THREE suspects are under police hands, interrogated over a grisly incident where 16 houses were burnt down by unruly mob at Kibongo Village in Kyerwa District.

Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC) Revocatus Malimi named the suspects as Sabini Mathayo (33), Renatus Mweringi (20) and Angebert Philip (19), all residents of Kibingo village, in Kyerwa District. The incident happened on the night of January 8, this year.

According to Mr Malimi, unknown people hired a bodaboda rider, identified as Albert Antipas, from Kitela village to take them to Murongo village on January 2, this year.

From that date Antipas was not seen again until January 7 when his body was recovered alongside his motorcycle with registration number MC 151 CAM.

Police detectives arrived at Kibingo village and arrested the three suspects-Mathayo, Mweringi and Philip.

However, a group of about 300 people from Kitela village organised themselves and invaded Kibingo village, burning down 16 houses. The exact value of damaged properties was yet to be established.

In another incident, 80-year old Laurian Kakoto, resident of Kahyoro village, in Muleba District's Kishanda Ward was killed by unknown people who escaped with his sexual organs.

Mr Malimi said the incident happened on the night of January 8, this year.

"The old man left his home heading to Kishanda trading centre to buy food items. The killers sliced his throat using a sharp object and dumped his body in a shallow grave in a banana plantation owned by Catherine Samuel (64). Curious villagers identified the half buried body on the following morning and alerted the police," he said.

He explained that investigations were still in progress to know the cause of the killing linked to witchcraft, adding that no suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

RPC Malimi appealed to Kagera region's residents to avoid taking the law into their own hands, advising them instead to report suspects to police stations for necessary legal action.