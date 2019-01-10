Zimbabwe: Hab Aims At Inter-Provincials

HARARE Athletics Board secretary-general, Sledge Chinyoka, is confident the province will bag more medals at this year's edition of the annual inter-provincial cross-country championships scheduled for Kwekwe next month. The province will this weekend hold a selection contest at Prince Edward School in preparation for the big event.

The inter-provincial meet will bring together the best athletes from across Zimbabwe at Torwood in Redcliff, just outside Kwekwe, on February 7.

And to prepare for the event, Chinyoka said the HAB will hold a selection event on Saturday at Prince Edward School meant to choose the best 25 athletes from the seven districts of Harare.

"We have seven districts under Harare Province, including Chitungwiza, Mbare-Highfield and Warren Park, where we are going to select 25 best and talented athletes that include 15 seniors and 10 juniors," said Chinyoka.

"This year we are aiming for better results. We want to double our medals tally from last year and become the champions.

"That is why we are holding this selection event early so that we will have more time to prepare with those that will qualify to represent our province in Torwood next month."

Among the participants in the selection event scheduled for Saturday will be Chitungwiza-based Canisious Nyamutsita, who won the 2017 Bulawayo 10km men road race, and last year's Soweto women race winner Bertha Chikanga.

Chinyoka urged the athletes to desist from using prohibited drugs during the events.

"As we are preparing for this big event, we know that the temptation for the athletes to try and use prohibited substances is very high.

"But we are trying our best to educate our athletes on the dangers of using drugs and doing awareness campaigns so as to preserve the sport and promote fair competition all the time," said Chinyoka.