Zimbabwe: Dembare Still Keen On Sadomba

DYNAMOS are confident former Zimbabwe international Edward Sadomba, who is angling for a sensational return to professional football with the Glamour Boys, will be key in their battle to regain lost glory.

The experienced forward is back in the country after a 10-year sojourn in some of the lucrative leagues in North Africa and the Middle East.

Sadomba is understood to have availed himself to Dynamos and coach Lloyd Chigowe is keen to have a look at him.

The speedy veteran forward was a key member of the Glamour Boys just over a decade ago when they reached the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League.

He has also played for Sudanese giants Al Hilal, United Arab Emirates Pro League side Ittihad Kalba and Libyan top-flight outfits Al Ahly Benghazi and Al Ahly Tripoli.

He won the CAF Champions League Golden Boot in 2011 and CAF Confederations Golden Boot in 2012 while playing for Sudanese giants Al Hilal.

Sadomba has been inactive in the last year.

At 35, questions could rise whether he will be able to rewind the hand of time and return to his top form.

And, despite genuine concerns over his age, DeMbare chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa said the door is open for Sadomba and will not hesitate to open the chequebook if the technical team want him.

"I can't rule out the fact that there are people who were with Dynamos before and they are Dynamos sons.

"For example Sadomba, we all know that he has been playing up to, maybe, just a year ago and where he was playing he left not because he had any problem (in terms of his play) but there were challenges there.

"But he is still a good player, I think. And if the coaches say they want him who are we to say no?" said Mupfurutsa.

Dynamos are facing uncertainty ahead of the start of new season with a number of their senior players reportedly unhappy.

The Glamour Boys struggled in front of goal last season and ended up fighting relegation.

They started their pre-season on Monday with a huge turnout comprising largely of trialists.

Only a handful of contracted players from last season showed up, with the likes of Quality Kangadze, Godfrey Mukambi and Phakamani Dube reportedly on their way out.

Chigowe has indicated he wants to rebuild a competitive side and will seek to infuse youth and experience.

Another prospective signing for the Glamour Boys is midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara who briefly trained with the club last season under Lloyd Mutasa.

Chinyahara, who is a product of the Kaizer Chiefs juniors in South Africa, once had a stint with Hobro IK in Denmark before returning home at the expiry of his contract.

He was linked with a move back to Chiefs last season but it didn't materialise.

And now DeMbare could swoop on the opportunity since he is a free agent.