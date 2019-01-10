Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Clash Excites Munetsi

WARRIORS' international star Marshall Munetsi has warned his fellow countryman that Orlando Pirates will do everything in their power to preserve the sanctity of club crest when they come to Barbourfields for the CAF Champions' League group stage match against FC Platinum on Saturday.

Zimbabwe internationals -- Munetsi and Kudakwashe Mahachi -- are expected to be part of the Buccaneers fold that will be targeting to imperil the hopes of the country's representatives in the African Safari.

Ordinarily the two would have loved a Zimbabwean club to have a good run in this competition but not this time after they have been sandwiched in an unwanted conflict of interest their wish now is to see the Happy People doing well in the African Safari.

The second-placed Sea Robbers behind early pacesetter Bidvest Wits in the South African Premier League are in the running to win the league's ultimate price and are also aiming to ascertain themselves on the continent.

Orlando Pirates won the champions league in 1995 and Munetsi told The Herald from his Johannesburg base that they will be looking at making a mark on the continent again.

The versatile 22-year-old who is comfortable at right back, centreback and defensive midfield role is not expecting easy game though against the miners.

"The target is to keep our identity as a big club and to make sure we win the game at all cost (and) to start the group campaign on a good start, Orlando Pirates is a big club and it has a lot of supporters all over Africa.

"FC Platinum is a good team with a very good coach and a very good group of players that have won the league two seasons in a row so it is a game that is going to be entertaining and we have to be at our best to get a good result away from home," he said.

The hard tackling Munetsi said he will be happy to be playing in Zimbabwe and has also implored football supporters in the country to come in their numbers and enjoy the game.

"It is always nice to come and play in Zimbabwe and it is always a great feeling for me to be home.

"It promises to be a good and exciting game between two teams who play beautiful football so they should come in their numbers to see also Orlando Pirates the biggest club in Africa," said Munetsi.

If Munetsi plays at right back or central midfield supporters will be in for a titanic clash when he faces the evergreen Farai Madhanaga who seems to have outgrown the Zimbabwean league.

Orlando Pirates are expected in the country tomorrow and will likely be without the duo of Abbubaker Mobara and Ben Motshwari who missed the 4-2 win against Chippa United on Tuesday with injuries.

Meanwhile, FC Platinum has been training in Bulawayo and seems to be in the groove for the big match.

New signing Edmore Chirambadare has settled and because of his experience in South Africa he is likely to be drafted into the team that will do battle on Saturday.