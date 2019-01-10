Eritrea: 10 Million Nakfa Worth Development Activities

Massawa — The administration of Gindae sub zone reported that in 2018 various development activities worth 10 million Nakfa have been implemented in the sub zone.

At an assessment meeting conducted recently, Mr. Omer Yahiya, administrator of the Gindae sub zone, stated that several development projects have been exerted including construction of two elementary schools in Hutsit and Endeli, renovation of water diversion schemes, machinery supported water and soil conservation activities, supporting the disadvantaged citizens, controlling fall armyworm as well as installation of water pipelines among others.

Mr. Omer further indicated that various public demands including land allotment for residential purposes, introduction of renewable energy, provision of grazing area and farm land around Gindae town are yet to be addressed.

Regarding 2019 development program, Mr. Omer stated that priority will be given to the alleviation of potable water supply in Demas, Dengolo-Laelay, Metkel Abet and Gindae town, finalizing construction of schools in Hutsit and Endeli, renovation of electric power lines and street lights.

Participants also forwarded recommendations and called for area administrators to conduct extensive awareness raising campaigns aimed at ensuring environmental sanitation, replacement of ambulance that has been serving residents of Demas, Shebah, Metkel-Abet and Gahtelay administrative areas among others.