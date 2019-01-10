Eritrea: Election of Area Administrators and Managing Directors

Barentu — Elections of area administrators, managing directors and village coordinators were conducted in 14 administrative areas of Shambiko sub zone and 10 administrative areas of Dige sub zone, reports indicate.

In a speech he delivered during the election that was conducted to replace the outgoing area administrators, managing directors and village coordinators, Mr. Kahsay Asrat, administrator of the Shambiko sub zone, called on the public to support and encourage the newly elected.

Mr. Humed Ali, administrator of Dige sub zone on his part stated that 10 area administrators and 10 managing directors as well as 80 village coordinators have been elected in the recently held elections in the sub zone.

The newly elected area administrators, managing directors and village coordinators of the two sub zones on their part expressed readiness to diligently and fairly serve the people that elected them.