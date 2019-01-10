9 January 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Magassy Denies Receiving Funds From Barrow, Coalition

By Abdoulai G. Dibba

After disclosures from the President that he has awarded up to three hundred thousand dalasi to finance candidates in the 2017 elections, the public is demanding to know how political parties belonging to the coalition, financed their candidates during the National Assembly elections.

For the sake of transparency and accountability, Foroyaa contacted Muhamed Magassy, the National Assembly Member for Basse who is also a Coalition partner, to hear from his side of the story, on the President's pronouncements before a group of elders from Kombo South, on 6 January 2019. Magassy denied receiving a single butut from President Barrow or the Coalition, for his campaign.

He informed this medium that even though he is a Coalition partner who is entitled to a Coalition 2016 vehicle and a cash amount of D150,000, he was denied this entitlement.

He said he has claimed for this entitlement up to the level of the President as well as the Vice President's Office to no avail.

"So, to say that he gave money to Coalition partners for their National Assembly election campaign, is unfounded as far as I am concern," Hon. Magassy concluded.

