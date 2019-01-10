South Africa: KZN Woman Hospitalised After Jumping Off Bridge - Paramedics

A woman has been hospitalised after she jumped off a bridge in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Wednesday morning, paramedics have said.

ER24 paramedics spokesperson Russel Meiring said the woman, believed to be in her 60s, had jumped off the Adams Road bridge, situated above the N2 freeway in Amanzimtoti, at about 07:25.

Paramedics found the woman lying on the median strip next to the road barriers when they arrived at the scene.

"Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained only moderate injuries and was in a stable condition.

"The woman was treated and, thereafter, transported to a nearby provincial hospital for further care," said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, he said.

