Sudan: Dialogue is Only Way to Resolve the Country's Issues - Al-Bashir

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has underscored the state commitment to implementation of the national dialogue outcome , agreed by the people of the Sudan as it is , he added , the only way-out of the challenges facing the country.

The President lauded national and political forces which responded to the dialogue call.

Addressing a Sudan's Peace Rally organized by the national dialogue forces at the Green Yard in Khartoum, Wednesday, President of the Republic said that Sudan remained facing conspiracies targeting dignity of people of Sudan with patience and fortitude , referring to endeavors of colonialism circles to undermine Sudan's unity and stability.

He said" They blocked and fought us but that made us more powerful and we will not bow except for Almighty Allah.

The President said some countries tried to blackmail Sudan by wheat and dollars for sovereignty and dignity of people of Sudan , adding those think that Sudan will follow the collapsed countries will wait for long time and will be disappointed.

President Al-Bashir hailed the Armed Forces, police and security organs for maintaining the country' security disclosing that the forces dealt with recent protests with professionalism and in civilized way.

He underlined that any attempt of vandalism or targeting public and private properties would decisively be confronted.

President Al-Bashir stated that those seek power they should resort to the Sudanese people and be ready for 2020 elections, calling on youths to brace for assuming positions of responsibility during the coming stage.

He hailed patience of people of Sudan and its stand alongside the government of national accord, stressing the all difficulties of living would be overcome through measures the government is embarking on.

President Al-Bashir expressed appreciation to sisterly and friendly countries for supporting Sudan such United Arab Emirates , Kuwait, China, Russia and Qatar.

He pointed out that despite the difficulties of living the Sudanese people opened doors for hosting refugees from other countries for achieving meaning of solidarity.

The President called on gun-holders to resort to wisdom and to engage in national dialogue process as Suda, he explained, is the homeland that can embrace all.

He said the national dialogue outcome discussed all issues of the homeland and reached outcome that the state is embarking in coordination with all forces of dialogue to implement it.