Sudan: Bakri Informed On Situation in South Darfur State

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Republican Palace Wednesday the Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Engineer Adam Al-Fekki, and reviewed the political and security situations in South Darfur State.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Wali (governor) has affirmed stability of the security situation in the state.

He said that the government of South Darfur State has extended invitation to the President of the Republic to visit South Darfur State, affirming the state citizens' support to the achieved security and stability.

He said that the citizens of South Darfur State did not go out for demonstrations.