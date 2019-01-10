9 January 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Coordinative Committee - the Mass Rally Hit Million

Photo: Sudan News Agency
Protests in Khartoum

Khartoum — The High Coordinative Committee of National Dialogue parties said that the number of people rallied Wednesday according to preliminary estimate was more than million persons.

The Committee thanked people of Sudan for charting a national expressive picture.

The Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Dr Al-Fateh Izza-Eddin, said the Wednesday's rally in which all Sudanese political forces took part , affirms the Sudanese people's resolve to go ahead in one rank towards production.

He added that the rally came to heighten dialogue and national accord.

Dr Al-Fateh thanked people and political and societal forces of Khartoum State , saying they were at level of the challenge.

He further added that the rally was a message of peace, unity and work and renunciation of sedition, vandalism and destruction.

It is to be noted that the Wednesday's gathering which President of the Republic addressed was one of the huge well-organized rallies.

