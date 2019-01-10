Sudan: Dr. Al-Sessi - There Is No Alternative for Dialogue

Khartoum — Leader of the National liberation and Justice Party, r. Al-Tigani Sessi, pointed out that dialogue is the single means to solve all the political and economic issues in the country.

Addressing a mass rally at the Green Park Wednesday, Dr. Al-Sessi said that the demonstrations are guaranteed by the Constitution, but sabotage and destruction are banned.

He stressed that there shall be adherence to the method of dialogue, indicating that the challenges facing the country necessitate adoption of serious and daring decisions to alleviate the Sudanese people suffering, calling on the parties to give sacrifices and to assume people's monitoring at markets.

Hassan Ismail of the Umma Party (collective leadership) has affirmed the importance of increasing efforts to remove the hardship in living condition of people.