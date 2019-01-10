Namibia: Tourists Robbed At Swakop

A tourist couple was robbed of nearly N$34 000 worth of belongings at Swakopmund on Monday.

A report issued by the police's Erongo crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Tuesday said the 44-year-old German tourist and his wife were walking back to their residence from a restaurant when the incident occurred.

"A silver VW Polo with registration number N38291W stopped next to the victims, and four suspects allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and grabbed their belongings before driving away," Iikuyu explained. The property stolen from the couple consisted of one Canon camera, a lens, an SD card, a blue backpack, a pair of Gucci sunglasses, and a necklace and silver bracelet. No arrests have been made, and none of the property has been recovered yet. Investigations into the matter continue.

In an unrelated matter, a 21-year-old man was arrested at Walvis Bay's Narraville residential area on Sunday after he was found in possession of 41 packets of cannabis, 36 halved Mandrax tablets and two full Mandrax tablets with a combined street value of N$2 870. Another 28-year-old man was arrested with 150 grams of cannabis valued at N$1 500 last week. According to Iikuyu, the drugs were discovered during a police operation.

Meanwhile, two men arrested for assaulting their girlfriends in the capital last month were denied bail when they made their first appearances in the Katutura Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Appearing before magistrate Desire Umunani, Barnabas Dausab was denied bail out of fear that the accused may carry out other acts of violence against the alleged victim. His case was then postponed to 18 January 2019 for further police investigations.

Dausab was arrested on 25 December 2018 for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend by stabbing her on her right leg with a knife, causing her to sustain serious injuries.

The accused further allegedly threatened to kill the victim.

Dausab remains in custody at the Wanaheda Police Station pending his next court appearance. Another accused, Sebron Silas, was arrested on 23 December 2018 for allegedly assaulting his domestic partner, and threatening to kill her. Silas also appeared before Umunani, who denied him bail, and postponed the case to 20 January 2019 to allow further police investigations.

- Nampa