9 January 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Muttaz Calls for Providing Quality Services to Citizens

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Muttaz Musa, received in his Wednesday the Minister of Health, Al-Khair Al-Nur, and called for more efforts to be made for providing quality health services to citizens.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Minister of Health said that the National Prime Minister has affirmed that the Ministry of Health and its units shall operate as a teamwork and in integration to provide best services and to increase concern with the primary health care.

He said that the National Prime Minister has affirmed his continuous support to implementation of all the health programs.

