Sudan: Foreign Ministry Condemns Statement of Troika Embassies On Protests

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued on Wednesday a statement condemning the statement issued by the embassies of the Troika and Canada on the recent protests at some areas of the country and the dealing with the concerned authorities with them, describing the embassies' statement as prejudiced and contradictory with real facts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its rejection and condemnation of the biased statement of the Troika and Canada embassies issued on Tuesday, stating that such a statement was contradictory with the real facts about the recent protests in some parts of the country and the dealing with the authorities with these protests.

Through the statement, Sudan Government affirmed its full commitment to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and applicable laws, which, of course, does not allow the acts of violence and illegal activities by illegal entities to achieve illegal objectives, and the agenda contrary to the national interest and the basis for the peaceful transfer of power and the threatening to stability and public security.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the objectivity necessitated that the embassies' statement should have refer to the extreme violence that accompanied some protests, such as the attacks on government and party facilities, 14 police headquarters, 118 government and partisan facilities, the burning of 194 vehicles, including 102 police vehicles, 21 government vehicles and 15 vehicles belonging to international organizations, banks, shops and private property.

The ministry stated that the embassies' statement did not refer to the facts that the deaths occurred in the context of the violence that accompanied some of the protests, and that among the victims there were members of the regular forces, and the fact that there were no deaths in the events of demonstrations that were not accompanied by acts of violence and attacks on the police, although they were also illegal.

According to the Foreign Ministry's statement, the dear lives that have been lost are to Sudanese citizens whom the government has been keen to protect and to preserve their blood, based on its legal, political and moral responsibilities, therefore a decision of the President of the Republic was issued on formation of a committee to investigate in the death cases, adding that the government of Sudan does not need guidance or preaching of the embassies of the concerned states in this regard.

The Foreign Ministry said that while it is renewing its keenness to engage positively with these countries through agreed on dialogue mechanisms, it rejects the concealed threat in the statement, adding that the ministry also affirms the independence of the Sudanese decision, the commitment to protect the sovereignty of the country and the refuse to interference in the nation's affairs