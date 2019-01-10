9 January 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Obeid Muraweh Appointed As Secretary of Information Ministry

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, issued on Wednesday a republican decision appointing Ambassador Al-Obeid Ahmed Muraweh, as the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Communications and Information Technology.

Read the original article on SNA.

