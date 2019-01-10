Namibia: Van Schalkwyk's Run Comes to an End

Connor van Schalkwyk's run at the ITF Southern African Regional Tennis Championships in Windhoek came to an end when he lost 6-1, 7-6 to South Africa's Carl Roothman in the Boys u16 semifinals on Wednesday.

Van Schalkwyk took a while to settle down and made numerous unforced errors in the opening set as the second-seeded Roothman raced into a 5-0 lead, before clinching the first set 6-1.

Roothman once again broke Van Schalkwyk's serve early in the second set, but the Namibian finally started to find his range and showed some fighting spirit as he broke back to level at 4-4.

Both players continued to lose their serves, but Van Schalkwyk had a great chance to take the set when his serve finally clicked as he moved 6-5 ahead.

He, however, couldn't press home his advantage as Roothman immediately drew level and then closed out the match with his strong service game to win the tiebreak 7-2.

After the match Van Schalkwyk said that he was a bit nervous.

"I was stressed out too much and in the beginning I was hitting the balls out of court. I played better in the second set when I mixed up my game more, but I was struggling with my serve which affected my confidence," he said.

Van Schalkwyk, however, said he was happy with his form at the tournament.

"I played well this week and beat some good players, but I stressed too much and I must learn to control my emotions," he said.

Roothman will now meet the top seeded Toky Ranaivo of Madagascar in this morning's final, after Ranaivo beat Connor Kruger of South Africa 7-6, 6-1.

Ranaivo is part of a remarkable tennis family as his twin sisters Narindra and Mialy were also highly ranked in the girls u16 category.

Narindra was the top seed and Mialy the third seed, but neither reached the final as they both lost their semifinal matches.

Narindra lost 7-5, 6-1 to the fourth-seeded Kelly Arends of South Africa, while Mialy lost 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 to the second-seeded Rufaro Magarira of Zimbabwe.

The boys u14 final will be contested by the top seeded Denzel Seesto of Botswana and the second seeded Bendict Badza of Zimbabwe.

In yesterday's semifinals, Seesto beat the sixth seeded Marko Milosovlevic of Zimbabwe 6-0, 6-4, while Badza beat the fourth seeded Leo Matthysen of South Africa 7-6, 6-1.

The girls u14 final will be contested between the fourth seeded Randy Rakotoarilala of Madagascar and her second seeded compatriot Miotisoa Rasendra.

In their semifinal matches on Wednesday, Rakotoarilala beat the eighth seeded Kamohelo Khabele of Lesotho 6-1, 6-1, while Rasendra beat the fifth seeded Tanyaradzwa Midzi of Zimbabwe 6-7, 6-2, 10-6.

The finals are scheduled to start at 08h30 at the Central Tennis Courts on Thursday morning.