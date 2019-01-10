9 January 2019

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Hull Society Donates to Ola During Children's Hospital

By Alhaji Mansaray

Hull Society Freetown, has donated toiletries worth Millions of Leones to hospitalised children at the Ola During Children's hospital, Fourah Bay Road in Freetown.

The toiletries include soap, tooth paste, tooth brushes, laundry soap, and pampas, among other items.

Presenting the items on behalf of Hull Society Freetown, the chairman, Francis Mason said the donation was part of Christmas gifts for the children and prayed for the children's health to improve.

Receiving the items on behalf of the children, Sister Elizabeth Kamanda, expressed thanks and appreciation to Hull Society Freetown for what she described as wonderful gifts for the children.

She also offered prayers for the organization to continue to grow from strength to strength.

Speaking on behalf of the mothers, Madam Finda Koroma, said the donation constitutes courage for them, and expressed appreciation.

Earlier, the Secretary for Hull Society Freetown, Madam Fatmata M. Kanneh, said the organization was formed through twining relationship with Freetown City Council and Kingston.

