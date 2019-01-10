Sierra Leone: Animal Rights Group Vaccinates 150 Dogs Against Rabies

Campaign Against Cruelty to Animals in Sierra Leone (CCA-SL) has vaccinated 150 dogs within the Kaningo community in Freetown as their continued activities from the South, East and Northern regions.

The non-governmental organization also engaged communities, visited oxen farmers, and distributed over 250 teaching and learning materials to five primary schools in Fadugu, Koinadugu district.

Campaign against Cruelty to Animals in Sierra Leone was established by a human rights defender, Tom Sandi (nicknamed, Dog Father) and his colleague animal lovers in May, 2005, as an Indigenous Local Voluntary Organization.

Sandi said the aim of the organization iwa to eradicate all forms of human perpetrated cruelties/mistreatments (starvation, gruesome killings, stoning, ritual sacrifices for fortunes etc).

He said some 50 animals including sheep, goats and cats benefited from the vaccination and feeding of the 150 dogs against rabies and other diseases. He noted that rabies awareness raising campaigns/education and how to prevent dog bites was also part of the community sensitization to responsible pet owners.

In the past, the Organization have been engaging on free distribution of vet materials including pet feeding/drinking bowls, bandages, pesticides, grooming brushes to pet owners across the country.

He continued that they also embark on promoting human rights education/animal welfare education in Primary schools and communities across the country, and conducts outreach and sensitization campaign programs, as well as provide free feeding and health care services (rabies vaccination, deworming, treatment of wounds, pet feeding/drinking bowls etc), for the care of dogs.

CCA-SL activities over the years have been mainly focused in the South-East and Northern regions of the country. Its secretariat in Bo also houses the Centre for Humane Education and Animal Welfare (CHEAW) with its motto: 'A Peaceful Sierra Leone Through Kindness to Animals"

They have also targeted children on Saturdays teaching them about animal welfare and have established over 20 twenty animal kindness clubs across the country so far.