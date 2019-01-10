Gambia: Christian Council - We Appreciates President Barrow's Development Agenda

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow today received in audience members of The Gambia Christian Council who expressed delight at the efforts being made by the government to safeguard the dignity and protect the fundamental democratic rights of the Gambian people.

"We do appreciate the attempts being made by your government to facilitate the dignity of all within our borders and empowering our beloved people to decide on matters that affect them", said the Chairman of the Gambia Christian Council, Most Rev. James Allen Yam Odico, who led the delegation to the State House in Banjul.

The council called on the Head of State, on behalf of the entire Christian community, to extend seasonal greetings as well as offer prayers for him and the country at large on the occasions of the Holy Christmas and the advent of the New Year. While assuring the President that they would continue to stand by his government in strengthening coexistence, religious freedom, and human rights, the Chair said the council was aware and would like to truly appreciate the efforts of the government to cater for the needs of the Christians community.

In his welcoming remarks, President Barrow acknowledged the various contributions of the Christian community in the development of the country, stressing that his government is committed to promoting religious tolerance and secularism in the country. He called for the preservation of the admirable mutual respect, trust and unity among different religious groups.

The President commended the council for its stance during the political impasse in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential elections. He described the visit of the council as a vote of confidence in his government while stating that religious leaders have a paramount role to play in upholding peace and unity in the country.