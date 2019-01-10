9 January 2019

Gambia: President Barrow's Address On How He Financed Candidates for Election

The statement issued by President Barrow claiming that he financed candidates during the national assembly elections to the tune of D150000, D200,000 or D300,000 has raised eyebrows. This is why Foroyaa decided to speak to the administrative secretaries of political parties to find out whether their candidates have been financed by President Barrow.

In this issue Foroyaa spoke to Mr Edi Jallow the administrative secretary of PDOIS and Honourable Mohmed Magassy on the subject. Honourable Magassy denied that he was given money by President Barrow. Mr Edi Jallow also indicated that coalition assets were shared unequally during the National Assembly elections and no fund was reported to be given by President Barrow. He added that the funds given by the coalition could not finance a candidate for national assembly elections and could not match the contribution made by PDOIS to the Coalition. He further said that the President should also inform the electorate that PDOIS ceased to have any financial link with the Coalition immediately after the National Assembly elections.

Readers may gather more information from the interviews. State House will have the right to reply. We will reach out to the other stakeholders to find out their response.

