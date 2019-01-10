Namibia Lost a Great Strategist - Mumbala

Swapo //Kharas Regional Coordinator Matheus Mumbala says Namibia has lost a man whose mobilisation skills and tactics is second to none, in reference to the late pioneer trade unionist, freedom fighter, political detainee and deputy defence minister Petrus Ilonga.

Paying tribute to the late Ilonga, Mumbala said //Kharas and Hardap regions were Ilonga's home before independence and after independence, thus the region has lost a great comrade and a Swapo member who had the interests of the southern people at heart.

Mumbala described the late Ilonga as unwavering and a man of principle who stood for the unity of the Swapo Party, saying he served the party well without fear or favour.

He added that his passing is sad for the region, as they had relied on his expertise to combat some political challenges in the past.

"I have known him as a principled man who never wavered, and a mobilisation strategist, so, on behalf of the region, we have lost a mentor. When he had political difficulties especially in 2007 and 2009, we called him in to remedy the situation," he recalled.

The late Ilonga died last week at the age of 71, after a long illness and he will be laid to rest at the Heroes Acre in the capital after President Hage Geingob accorded him a State Funeral.