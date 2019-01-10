Tanzania: Food Processing Inspection Charges Removed

TANZANIA Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) has removed inspection charges imposed on food processing to improve a business environment of business operators.

Speaking yesterday, TFDA Central Zone Acting Manager Benedict Brashi said TFDA had retained only a business registration fee and reduced a registration fee from 100,000/-to only 50,000/-.

"I appeal to food processors to cooperate with us, while inspecting their businesses to ensure they comply with regulations," he said.

He noted that TFDA was inspecting buildings used for food processing, bottles and cans used for packaging to ensure they complied with hygiene standards. He added that poor packaging was a big challenge to some small and medium entrepreneurs.

"Some small and medium entrepreneurs do not comply with hygiene standards, when packaging their products and this poses a serious challenge to the health of consumers," he noted.

He thus appealed to food processors to comply with food processing regulations and produce quality products. He said inspection on cosmetics shops was ongoing to check and hold accountable dishonest business operators selling illegal cosmetics.

"Inspection of cosmetics shops is in line with an ongoing exercise to register products complying with regulations," said the TFDA central zone acting manager, noting that the main goal of inspection was to ensure processed food and medical supplies were safe for consumers.