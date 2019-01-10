Tunisia: Farewell Visit of U.S. Ambassador to Foreign Affairs Minister

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui received on Wednesday US Ambassador to Tunisia, Daniel Rubinstein, who came to take leave at the end of his mission, according to a statement of the Ministry.

The Tunisian FM expressed on this occasion to the American diplomat his "consideration for his efforts made during his term in Tunisia to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and the two friendly peoples".

He also highlighted the United States' continued support for Tunisia "which is concerned with developing strategic cooperation between the two countries in all areas and aspires to consolidate American investment in Tunisia, especially at a time when Tunisia is working to achieve successful economic transition and development in the interior regions," the statement added.

For his part, Daniel Rubinstein, appointed ambassador by the US Congress in June 2015, stressed the "solidity of Tunisian-American friendly and cooperation relations", reaffirming the importance his country attaches to the success of the democratic experience in Tunisia and its support for its efforts to revive its economy and face the challenges.

He also expressed his "deep gratitude to the Tunisian authorities" for the support he received during his term of office to best accomplish his mission.

US President Donald Trump reported in August 2018 on a plan to appoint new officials, including the appointment of diplomat Donald Blum as US Ambassador Plenipotentiary to Tunisia, pending congressional approval.