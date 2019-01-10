Tunisia: Road Accident Killed 2 People and Injured 4 in Bir Lahfay (Sidi Bouzid)

Tunis/Tunisia — A traffic accident that occurred Wednesday evening in Zaafrania in the delegation of Bir Lahfay, in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid, killed two people and injured 4, TAP correspondent learned from medical and civil protection source.

The accident was caused by a collision between a truck and a customs guard car, according to the same source.

The injured were transported by the civil protection units to the regional hospital in Sidi Bouzid while an investigation was opened to determine the causes of the accident.