Madagascar: China Congratulates Rajoelina On Election As President of Madagascar

According to reports, the high constitutional court of the Indian Ocean island country announced Tuesday that Rajoelina received more than 55 percent of the vote in the presidential election last month.

"We congratulate Rajoelina on his election as the new president of Madagascar," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a news briefing.

"China always attaches importance to its relations with Madagascar as a friendly nation," the spokesperson said, noting that China is willing to join hands with the new government of Madagascar in promoting cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and implementing the achievements from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit, to advance bilateral relations to a new high.