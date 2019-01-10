Tanzania: Govt Signs Today Agreements With Cashew Nut Firms

THE government is today signing agreements with owners of the cashew nut processing plants, who turned up for a processing exercise in the 2018/19 season.

Minister for Agriculture, Japhet Hasunga said on Tuesday that the government was looking forward to entering into agreements with various owners of plants, who were ready to process cashew nuts, which had been bought directly from farmers at 3,300/- Mr Hasunga was addressing reporters on the progress of the cashew nut business.

Recently, the government announced that the processing exercise would start soon. Moreover, the government has invited ordinary citizens to participate in the processing of cashew nuts through groups or as an individual.

"We also invite Tanzanians capable of processing cashew nuts. We ask them to go to Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO) for registration," he said.

Mr Hasunga said until Tuesday 126 had already registered and 29 tonnes of cashew nuts had been taken for processing. The minister said apart from inviting private companies and individuals, the government was also working hard to revive its cashew nuts processing plants in the country.

Furthermore, the minister hailed President John Magufuli for witnessing the signing of a 21bn/- agreement between the National Food Reserve Authority (NFRA) and World Food Programme (WFP) signed recently. He said the intervention of WFP would boost maize price in the country and benefit more farmers.