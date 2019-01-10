Nigeria: 13 Policemen Arrested Over Illegal Raid On Lagos Night Club

Lagos — No fewer than 13 policemen attached to the anti-cultism unit of the Lagos State Command have been arrested over illegal raid on Lakers County Night Club, Ikorodu.

The 13 policemen are being quizzed at the X-Squad unit of the Command in Ikeja.

The policemen were allegedly captured by a CCTV camera installed in the night club. The footage of the CCTV had gone viral in the media on Wednesday.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chike Oti, in a statement he issued yesterday night confirmed the arrest of 13 out of the 19 policemen indicted in the raid.

Oti said: "The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal has been drawn to a news paper publication of Wednesday, January 9, 2019 with a headline "CCTV footage exposes policemen who raided Lagos night club "

"Sequel to the publication, the CP directed that all the policemen involved in the operation be invited for questioning.

"Presently, 13 out of the 19 officers that raided Lakers County night club in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State have been arrested and are undergoing interrogation at the Command's X-Squad Section while the rest are expected to report to the investigation body before midnight."

Oti further stated that meanwhile, a team of detectives have been dispatched to the hotel to get evidence that would aid investigation and ultimately, the prosecution of officers found culpable.

Oti said that the CP hinted that the Command will never cover up for any officer who breaches the standard operating procedure of the Force while carrying out his duties. And that the CP had assured that at the end of the ongoing investigation, the Command would inform members of the public of the outcome of the probe.