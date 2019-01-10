10 January 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Singer Supercharger Accuses Bebe Cool of Embezzling Money Meant for Children Living With HIV

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Bebe Cool/Instagram
Bebe Cool.
By Jane Justine Mirembe

1990s Singer and former Radio Simba presenter Moses Nsubuga popularly known as Moses Supercharger has accused singer Bebe Cool of embezzling Shs 1.5 million that was meant for children living with HIV.

Click here to read the full story

Uganda

British MPs Want Ugandan Govt Sanctioned

The UK minister of State for Africa, Mr Harriett Baldwin, on Tuesday evening said adherence to democracy and democratic… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.