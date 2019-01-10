Namibia: Katima Residents Feel 'Cheated' By Council

Residents of Katima Mulilo have accused the town council of stealing from them by charging for refuse removal services which have not been rendered for the past four months.

The delay in refuse removal services came after a public notice issued last year in September by then acting chief executive officer Lifasi Lilungwe, informing residents that the town council was unable to provide efficient refuse collection because of the tender's re-advertisement. The council also announced then that the delay was likely to continue for three to four months.

Some residents on Tuesday demanded to know why they were paying for refuse removal services when the town has heaps of uncollected rubbish everywhere.

"I am tempted to take legal action. As much as I pay them [council], I still have to look for private transport to dispose my refuse. I feel robbed, and so disappointed in the town council's service. It has been four months, and during that time, they only collected the refuse once," charged Boma resident Felicity Sankwasa.

Sankwasa said she pays the council N$673,56 per month, out of which amount N$89,23 is deducted for refuse removal.

Another unhappy resident, Simasiku Mulijani, who resides in Choto compound, suggested that the council should refund them because they cannot pay for services not rendered.

"I am paying N$85 per month for refuse collection, but they are not collecting it. They are stealing from us. They should stop charging us until they provide the service. The council has failed to carry out its mandate of showing the value of hygiene around town. It is a total disgrace in the eyes of the visitors as the township is smelling," he charged. A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said refuse removal is a user charge, and should thus be paid solely for the services used by the residents.

"In my opinion, council should credit residents for the period dating from the last date of delivery of this service. Failure to do so can be perceived as prejudicial to residents of the town. In terms of public law, it remains a legislative requirement for the chief executive officer to carry out actions that are administratively just, which is not the case now. To remedy this situation, errors must be rectified by crediting the accounts of the Katima Mulilo residents retrospectively in the public interest," the resident explained.

Questions sent to the Katima Mulilo Town Council's spokesperson, Pasval Elijah, on Tuesday regarding the refuse removal situation remain unanswered.