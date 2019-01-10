10 January 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Africa: Dangote, Mike Adenuga Retain Spot in Forbes Africa's Richest List

Photo: allafrica.com
Aliko Dangote and Mike Adenuga top Forbes' Africa billionaires list.
By Njideka Agbo

Forbes has released Africa's Richest List for the year 2018 and it sees some surprises.

According to the list, the number of billionaires dropped by three from last year. The list also saw one person return after staying off for four years.

All but four on the list have smaller net worths than last year.

For the eight time, Nigeria's Aliko Dangote makes the list as Africa's richest man. This year, he gets an estimated $10.3 billion but falls short with $2 billion. This, Forbes, says is due to a drop in the stock price of Dangote Cement.

Second on the list is Mike Adenuga with $9.2 billion.

Asides owning Globacom, he owns an oil exploration firm Conoil Producing and is into real estate. The list notes that his net worth rose from $5.3 billion in January 2018.

Only two women make the list: Isabel dos Santos and Folorunsho Alakija while five men make the list on the number eight spot with $2.3 billion.

See the list below:

#1 Aliko Dangote $10.3 B (N3,763,414,000,000)

#2 Mike Adenuga $9.2 B (N3,361,496,000,000)

#3 Nicky Oppenheimer $7.3 B (N2,667,274,000,000)

#4 Nassef Sawiris $6.3 B (N2,301,894,000,000)

#5 Johann Rupert $5.3 B (N1,936,514,000,000)

#6 Issad Rebrab $3.7 B (N1,351,906,000,000)

#7 Naguib Sawiris $2.9 B (N1,059,602,000,000)

#8 Koos Bekker $2.3 B (N840,374,000,000)

#8 Isabel dos Santos $2.3 B (N840,374,000,000)

#8 Mohamed Mansour $2.3 B (N840,374,000,000)

#8 Strive Masiyiwa $2.3 B (N840,374,000,000)

#8 Patrice Motsepe $2.3 B (N840,374,000,000)

#13 Aziz Akhannouch $2.1 B (N767,298,000,000)

#14 Mohammed Dewji $1.9 B (N694,222,000,000)

#15 Othman Benjelloun $1.7 B (N621,146,000,000)

#16 Abdulsamad Rabiu $1.6 B (N584,608,000,000)

#17 Yasseen Mansour $1.5 B (N548,070,000,000)

#18 Youssef Mansour $1.2 B (N438,456,000,000)

#19 Folorunsho Alakija $1.1 B (N401,918,000,000)

#19 Michiel Le Roux $1.1 B (N401,918,000,000)

