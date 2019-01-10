Namibia: Lioness Waves Namibian Flag High in Kenya

Time has proven that Lioness is one of the most ambitious rap stars in the country, with last year being the biggest in her career to date.

From headlining the Red Bull Festival to rocking the stage at the Windhoek Spring Fiesta, she had even more reason to celebrate after being invited to Coke Studio Africa and channel K24TV in Kenya in December.

The studio, which is known for connecting African artists and producing music, invited five female artists and Lioness was one of them. "The season was an all-female one and they selected me as one of the five artists. I hadn't known any of this yet. When the decision was made, Paul Da Prince called me saying: 'Look at your phone!'"

Lioness said she was getting ready for a show with her dancers and manager at the time, and Paul didn't disclose much information about it.

"I waited for the call and it was the guys from Coke Studio! First I thought it was a joke, and frankly, I was bewildered because I didn't know what it was about. I was asked if my passport was valid and told that I would be going to the studio. I almost fainted, then I laughed, cried and repeated it! Being chosen without any knowledge really humbled me so much."

Describing her time there as "amazing", Lioness also said it was like boot camp. "We got in the studio at 07h00 and left past midnight. We had a set schedule for everything and it was all punctual. I can't disclose who I worked with, but you all will probably love it."

During her trip, Lioness was also interviewed at K24TV, Kenya's first ever 24-hour network. "K24 is huge. I was so honoured," Lioness said. "I'm used to being in front of the camera back home but I was nervous because this was a totally new audience. They had all my material and were so professional."

Concerning what she has planned for 2019, you'll definitely be seeing more of the star. "I don't want to disclose too much but big things are happening for me and Namibia. It still feels like a dream," she said.

"I will be releasing some visuals and continue to expand my charity and expertise on music to other artists."

Fellow rapper KP Illest said he was immensely proud of Lioness. "I pray she always stays grounded. I couldn't be more proud."