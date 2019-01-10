Namibia: Absent Rundu Councillors Affect Operations

THE absence of councillors at the Rundu Town Council (RTC) is negatively impacting the operations of the institution in some areas, its acting chief executive officer, Sikongo Haihambo, said yesterday.

The RTC has been operating without councillors from 21 November 2018 after the planned swearing-in ceremony of councillors was called off due to division over whether former Rundu mayor Verna Sinimbo should retain her position or not.

The councillors, particularly from the ruling Swapo party, also engaged in infighting around an alleged directive from party secretary general Sophia Shaningwa to retain the status quo.

Haihambo explained that there are certain things that the council can only do through council resolutions, which now have to wait.

He said council passed many resolutions last year which are ready for implementation, and are thus being revisited by his office and the management. The acting chief executive officer added that he is, however, preparing for the swearing-in of the office-bearers.

Meanwhile, the All People's Party (APP)'s regional coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Marcellus Haivera, called for the ruling party's top leadership to step in and call those in the wrong to order.

"How should residents expect development in a town with leaders who continue to be at each other's throats?" he asked.

He added that councillors are failing the residents of the town, especially at a time when the town is not out of the woods on essential issues such as water.

Swapo party regional coordinator in the region, Ottilie Shinduvi told Nampa that the party's office will open for business next week Monday, after which she will consult Shaningwa on the way forward concerning the swearing-in of the councillors. -

Nampa